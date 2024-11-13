Home>Society>General News

JR Chuo Line Rapid Service Suspended at Tokyo-Takao Stations due to Accident at Nakano Station

10:15 JST, November 13, 2024

JR Chuo Line rapid service operations has been suspended between Tokyo and Takao stations in both directions since around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday due to accident occurred at Nakano Station.

