Japan Proposes New Restrictions on Over-The-Counter Drugs; Draft Plan Aimed to Prevent Possible Abuse by Young People, Others

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry in Tokyo

As some over-the-counter drugs are suspected of being abused by young people and others, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry has compiled a draft plan to revise the rules on how the medications are displayed.

Amid deepening concerns on health problems caused by drug abuse, and as a measure to prevent people from overdosing, the ministry aims to revise the law concerning pharmaceuticals and medical devices by the end of next year.

Of the over-the-counter drugs, which are medications that can be purchased without a prescription, about 1,500 products that contain six types of substances that could be abused would be subject to the new rules.

According to the draft plan, such drugs will be displayed in areas not readily accessible to customers or that are easily visible to pharmacists. As there are currently no strict regulations on where such drugs can be displayed, the new rules are intended to make sure pharmacists or store clerks give an explanation to customers on how to use the drugs.

In addition, those under 20 years old would only be allowed to purchase a single small-portion size of the product, and pharmacists or store clerks would be required to check the customer’s identification. Pharmacists or store clerks would also be required to check the identification of someone aged 20 or older if the customer wants to purchase multiple products that can be abused or a large-portion product.

For measures regarding customers who repeatedly buy such products, pharmacies and drugstores would be asked to keep records on them and have such information be shared among the employees. Pharmacies and drugstores would also be encouraged to ask specific questions regarding the use of such drugs to those customers.

According to the ministry’s survey in fiscal 2023, 20% of pharmacies and drugstores nationwide did not confirm the reason for the purchase when customers bought two or more drugs that can be abused, a step required by law. Observers are urging authorities to tighten control to prevent drug abuse.