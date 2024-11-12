Typhoon Usagi Likely to Approach Okinawa on Sunday



Japan News photos

Typhoon Usagi is expected to come close to the south of Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said that the typhoon, also referred to as Typhoon No. 25, was east of the Philippines as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Its central pressure was 996 hectopascals and its maximum instantaneous wind speed was 35 meters per second, or 126 kph. The typhoon was moving west-northwest at a speed of 30 kph.

Typhoon Usagi is expected to change course to the northeast around Saturday, and then possibly pass near the east coast of Taiwan and approach southern Okinawa.

According to the agency, there are four typhoons in the Pacific as of 9 a.m. Tuesday: Typhoon Yinxing, or Typhoon No. 22, to the east of Vietnam; Typhoon Toraji, or Typhoon No. 23, to the west of the Philippines; Typhoon Man-yi, or Typhoon No. 24, near the Chuuk Islands; and Typhoon Usagi.