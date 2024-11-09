No Risk of Tsunami from Mt. Lewotobi Eruption, Meteorological Agency Says; Agency Had Been Monitoring Threat

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday that there is no threat to Japan of a tsunami as a result of the eruption at Mt. Lewotobi in Indonesia this morning.

A large eruption had occurred at the volcano, which is on the Indonesian island of Flores, at about 5:47 a.m. on Saturday, and the agency had been monitoring whether it would cause a tsunami that might pose a risk to Japan.