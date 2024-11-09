No Risk of Tsunami from Mt. Lewotobi Eruption, Meteorological Agency Says; Agency Had Been Monitoring Threat
17:57 JST, November 9, 2024
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday that there is no threat to Japan of a tsunami as a result of the eruption at Mt. Lewotobi in Indonesia this morning.
A large eruption had occurred at the volcano, which is on the Indonesian island of Flores, at about 5:47 a.m. on Saturday, and the agency had been monitoring whether it would cause a tsunami that might pose a risk to Japan.
