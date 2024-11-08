Ahead of Zodiac Snake Year, Snake Kite Production at Peak in Nagoya
12:23 JST, November 8, 2024
NAGOYA — Production of traditional Japanese kites featuring snakes is reaching its peak in Takomo Honten, a long-established kite store in Nishi Ward, Nagoya, as 2025 is the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac.
Japanese kites are popular as New Year decorations, and the maker plans to make about 2,500 by the end of the year. The kites made here are sold at craft stores in Tokyo and Osaka for around ¥2,000 to ¥6,000.
