376 Hikers ‘Walk With Sea Breeze’ In Tohoku Event; Michinoku Coastal Trail’s Fifth Anniversary Marked

Michinoku Coastal Trail Walk Event participants walk on the Matsukawaura Ohashi bridge in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday.

SOMA, Fukushima — A total of 376 people from across Japan joined a walking event in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the full opening of the Michinoku Coastal Trail, a nature trail connecting the four prefectures of Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima.

Sunday’s event, the “Michinoku Coastal Trail Walk Event in Soma” was organized by the Environment Ministry and other entities with support from The Yomiuri Shimbun and others. It also had special sponsorship from Asics Corp. and Japan Airlines Co. The walking event was part of The Yomiuri Shimbun’s 150th anniversary commemorative events.

With clear skies on the day, the participants took on the challenge of either a 6-kilometer or a 10-kilometer course.

The participants walked through Kawaguchi Inari Shrine and other areas that are progressing in their recovery from the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

They also walked while looking at the Hamanoeki Matsukawaura market that opened in 2020, and enjoyed the view of the scenic Mastukawaura lake from the 520-meter-long Matsukawaura Ohashi bridge.

“Walking with the sea breeze was exhilarating. I want to take this opportunity to start walking various areas in the Tohoku region,” said Toru Nishi, 68, from Yokohama, who completed the 10-kilometer course.