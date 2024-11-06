Monkey Sighted at Employee Area of Tokyo Disney Resort; Urayasu City Govt Calls for Caution

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Disney Resort

URAYASU, Chiba – The city government of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, has called for caution after a series of monkey sightings in four locations in the city, including on the grounds of Tokyo Disney Resort on Tuesday.

A monkey was spotted at Hinode Kita Park in the city at around 6 a.m. on Monday, and at around 7:50 a.m., an emergency call was made to report a monkey wandering along the roadway near Urayasu South Prefectural High School, according to the local police in Urayasu. On Tuesday morning, a call came in to the police that a monkey was walking on the street in front of a bus company in the city.

According to the city, at around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a monkey was spotted in an employee area on the TDR grounds in the Maihama district of the city, south of JR Maihama Station. Since guests are not allowed to enter the area, Oriental Land, the operator of TDR, decided to share information about the incident with employees but not make an announcement to guests.