Apple Harvest at its Peak in Hirosaki; Largest Volume of Apples Produced in Japan
12:38 JST, November 5, 2024
The apple harvest is at its peak and brightly colored apples are lined up in rows at a market in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, where the largest amount of apples in Japan is produced.
Approximately 112,000 crates, each weighing about 20 kilograms, arrived at the fruit and vegetable market on Monday.
In front of the rows of apples, an auctioneer’s voice rang out, and middlemen bid on the crates one after another.
The harvest was small this year due to poor spring weather, but the size and taste of the apples were said to be as good as previous years.
