Burglar Stole 12,000 Yen in Chiba Residence, Suspect in Custody; Police Investigating as Part of ‘Dark Part-Time Job’ Incidents
12:46 JST, November 3, 2024
A man broke into a house in Yotsukaido in Chiba Prefecture around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday and assaulted one of the residents, a man in his 50s, robbing ¥12,000. The police found a man believed to have been involved in the burglary and took him into custody near the site.
The police are investigating the incident as one of a series of burglary attacks related to so-called dark part-time jobs.
According to police, the suspect broke the window to enter one of the rooms in the house, where the victim had been sleeping. The man jumped on top of the victim, punching his face multiple times. The man demanded to know where the money was, to which the victim said a wallet was in the adjacent room. He took ¥12,000 from the wallet and left. The victim was left bleeding from face wounds, but with no life-threatening injuries.
