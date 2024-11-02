Japan’s Nationwide Average Temperature for October Hits 126-Year Record High; Averages Throughout Japan Rise
20:00 JST, November 2, 2024
The Japan Meteorological Agency announced Friday that the nationwide average temperature for October reached its highest level since 1898, when recordkeeping of comparable data began.
Average October temperatures in 15 locations throughout Japan was 2.21 C higher than the average for the almost 30 years from 1991 to 2020.
The agency said the spike was due to strong high-pressure systems in eastern Japan and other factors.
The average was calculated based on temperatures observed in 15 locations across the nation where the effects of urbanization are relatively small.
In addition to the national average, 149 regional locations across the nation where meteorological observatories and other facilities are located were also higher than previous years in October. The averages rose 1.9 C in northern Japan, 2.6 C in eastern Japan and 2.6 C in western Japan.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market