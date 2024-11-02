Home>Society>General News

Sanyo Shinkansen Services Suspended Due to Heavy Rain Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A West Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:51 JST, November 2, 2024

Due to heavy rain, services on the Sanyo Shinkansen high-speed railway have been suspended between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations in both directions since around 9:10 a.m. on Saturday.

