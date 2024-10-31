Typhoon Kong-rey South of Okinawa; Remaining Very Strong, Moving Toward Taiwan

The Japan News

The Large and very strong Typhoon Kong-rey, or Typhoon No. 21, was south of Okinawa Prefecture, moving northwest at 20 kph as of 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Its central pressure is 935 hectopascals, with maximum wind speed near its center marking 50 meters per second (180 kph).

Kong-rey is expected to reach the Taiwan Strait by 9 p.m. Thursday and reach the East China Sea by 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Japan Weather Association.

The association is urging people to be on high alert, as areas around the typhoon and in its path are expected to experience strong winds and heavy rain, while the sea areas it will cross may also develop severe rough seas.