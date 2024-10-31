Typhoon Kong-rey South of Okinawa; Remaining Very Strong, Moving Toward Taiwan
10:46 JST, October 31, 2024
The Large and very strong Typhoon Kong-rey, or Typhoon No. 21, was south of Okinawa Prefecture, moving northwest at 20 kph as of 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Its central pressure is 935 hectopascals, with maximum wind speed near its center marking 50 meters per second (180 kph).
Kong-rey is expected to reach the Taiwan Strait by 9 p.m. Thursday and reach the East China Sea by 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Japan Weather Association.
The association is urging people to be on high alert, as areas around the typhoon and in its path are expected to experience strong winds and heavy rain, while the sea areas it will cross may also develop severe rough seas.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market