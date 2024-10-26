Large Typhoon Kong-rey Expected to Come Close to South of Okinawa on Thursday





Large-scale Typhoon Kong-rey is expected to come close to the south of Okinawa on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon, also referred to as Typhoon No. 21, was located east of the Philippines as of 9 a.m. Saturday, the agency added. Its central pressure was 996 hectopascals and its maximum instantaneous wind speed was 25 meters per second or 90 kph. The typhoon was moving west-northwest at a speed of 40 kph.

On Thursday, the typhoon’s central pressure is expected to be 965 hectopascals with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 50 meters per second or 180 kph.