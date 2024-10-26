Large Typhoon Kong-rey Expected to Come Close to South of Okinawa on Thursday
12:55 JST, October 26, 2024
Large-scale Typhoon Kong-rey is expected to come close to the south of Okinawa on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The typhoon, also referred to as Typhoon No. 21, was located east of the Philippines as of 9 a.m. Saturday, the agency added. Its central pressure was 996 hectopascals and its maximum instantaneous wind speed was 25 meters per second or 90 kph. The typhoon was moving west-northwest at a speed of 40 kph.
On Thursday, the typhoon’s central pressure is expected to be 965 hectopascals with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 50 meters per second or 180 kph.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health