Rare Hokkaido Puppies Growing Healthily in Sapporo; Energetic Dogs Immediately Adopted by Enthusiasts
15:10 JST, October 24, 2024
Hokkaido dog puppies, a rare breed of dog native to Hokkaido which is a designated living natural monument of Japan, were recently born and are growing healthily in the home of a dog lover in Sapporo.
Hiroshi Umemoto keeps Hokkaido dogs, also known as the Chitose breed, and four puppies were born in his house on Sept. 20. They are eating puppy food and energetically moving around the yard.
Hokkaido dogs are a medium-size breed. Because fans of this breed are getting older and small dogs have been growing in popularity, the number of registered Hokkaido dogs has been on the decline. However, the four puppies immediately found new owners.
Umemoto, 79, said, “The mother gave a birth to a litter of four puppies last year too, bringing the total to eight. Since they are a precious bloodline, I want to help preserve the breed.”
