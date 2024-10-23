2 Missing After Landslide in Miyazaki Pref.; Car Swept Away in Following Record Rainfall
12:29 JST, October 23, 2024
Two people are missing in Miyazaki Prefecture following record-breaking rains that hit the prefecture on Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to police, one of the missing people was caught in a landslide at a house in Nobeoka. The landslide occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, burying the house in which the person lived with her husband. The husband was outside and was unable to contact his wife, who was inside at the time of the disaster.
A second person went missing after their car was swept away by a river in Nichinan. The police said a person was inside the car when it was swept away on Tuesday afternoon. The car was salvaged on Wednesday morning, but no one was found inside.
