Car Crashes into Fence Outside Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo; No Injuries Reported
8:26 JST, October 19, 2024
What appeared to be a Molotov cocktail was thrown Saturday morning at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo before a car crashed into a fence outside the Prime Minister’s Office, police said.
The man in the car was detained at the scene.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Saturday and there are no reports of any injuries.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!