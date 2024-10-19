Home>Society>General News

Car Crashes into Fence Outside Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo; No Injuries Reported

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police investigate a car stuck against a fence, center, near the entrance to the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Saturday.

8:26 JST, October 19, 2024

What appeared to be a Molotov cocktail was thrown Saturday morning at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo before a car crashed into a fence outside the Prime Minister’s Office, police said.

The man in the car was detained at the scene.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Saturday and there are no reports of any injuries.

