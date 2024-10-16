6 Matsutake Mushrooms from Hyogo Pref.’s Tambasasayama Sell for ¥960,000 at Auction; Mushrooms Arrived 2 Weeks Late

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A set of six matsutake mushrooms from Tambasasayama, Hyogo Prefecture, which sold for ¥960,000 at the first auction of the season on Monday

The first auction of the season for Tambasasayama matsutake mushrooms, a representative autumn delicacy, was held on Monday at a market in Tambasasayama, Hyogo Prefecture, and a set of six matsutake mushrooms weighing a total of 193.5 grams were sold for ¥960,000.

The six mushrooms came from a mountain in the central part of the city and were auctioned off by Kinmata, a long-established local ryokan Japanese-style inn. The mushrooms were 5-13 centimeters in length with caps 2-5 centimeters in diameter.

Tambasasayama’s matsutake mushrooms are known as a high-end foodstuff.

According to a person from the market, this year’s matsutake mushrooms arrived three days later than last year and about two weeks later than usual, owing to the extreme heat in summer and only light rain. However, they are said to be fragrant and large, with almost no insect damage.