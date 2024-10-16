Home>Society>General News

Record Number of Mycoplasma Pneumonia Patients Observed; Coughing May Continue for 3-4 Weeks After Fever Subsides

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Shijuku Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:05 JST, October 16, 2024

Mycoplasma pneumonia, a disease common among children, was diagnosed at a rate of 1.94 per medical institution (preliminary figures) among 500 institutions nationwide that reported cases seen during the week ending Oct. 6, breaking the previous week’s record, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said Tuesday.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is calling attention to the possibility of infections spreading, as the disease tends to become more prevalent in autumn and winter.

This disease is accompanied by a fever, general lethargy and coughing. The coughing may continue for three to four weeks even after the fever has broken. Preventative measures include daily hand washing, wearing a mask when coughing and avoiding sharing towels in the home.

