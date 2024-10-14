Japan’s Hakamata Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Acquittal
18:15 JST, October 14, 2024
SHIZUOKA (Jiji Press) — Former Japanese death-row inmate Iwao Hakamata, acquitted in a retrial 58 years after his arrest in a murder case, on Monday made his first public appearance since his acquittal became final last week.
“There was a long battle. I’ve finally achieved a complete acquittal,” Hakamata, 88, said at a gathering of supporters in Shizuoka.
He arrived at the venue in a wheelchair. After shaking hands with lawyers of his defense team, he went up to the podium with his sister, Hideko, 91, and held a microphone as he was seated in a chair.
When the former professional boxer received flowers from his supporters and was given a boxing champion belt, his cheeks loosened.
Hakamata’s death sentence became final in 1980. In the retrial that began in 2023, Shizuoka District Court issued a ruling to acquit him Sept. 26 this year. The acquittal became final as prosecutors waived their right to appeal against the ruling.
