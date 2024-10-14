Japanese Singer Masaharu Fukuyama Delights Hometown of Nagasaki with Free Concert
13:09 JST, October 14, 2024
Singer Masaharu Fukuyama, a Nagasaki native, performed at a free concert at a newly opened facility in Nagasaki on Sunday.
The concert celebrated Monday’s grand opening of Nagasaki Stadium City and with approximately 25,000 people in attendance who were selected by lottery from among more than 530,000 people.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Masaharu Fukuyama’s fans crowd around the entrance of Nagasaki Stadium City in Nagasaki on Sunday.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fans fill the stadium at Masaharu Fukuyama’s free concert in Nagasaki on Sunday.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Masaharu Fukuyama sings at a newly opened facility in Nagasaki on Sunday.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Masaharu Fukuyama’s fans crowd around the entrance of Nagasaki Stadium City in Nagasaki on Sunday.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Masaharu Fukuyama’s fans crowd around the entrance of Nagasaki Stadium City in Nagasaki on Sunday.
Fukuyama called out to the audience, “I’ve come back to Nagasaki,” and began the show by performing his hit song “Hello.”
Organizers released colorful balloons over the venue. After finishing his songs, Fukuyama looked out over the stadium and said: “I can say Nagasaki was reborn. It feels like a new life has begun.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
Boy Stabbed Near Japanese School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Tension Builds in Japanese Community (Update 1)
-
Typhoon Pulasan to Approach Japan’s Nansei Islands after Wednesday
-
Photo of Shibuya’s Iconic Dog Hachiko Giving Paw Found; Picture Is One of Four Discovered in the Past Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health