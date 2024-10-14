Japanese Singer Masaharu Fukuyama Delights Hometown of Nagasaki with Free Concert

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Masaharu Fukuyama sings at a newly opened facility in Nagasaki on Sunday.

Singer Masaharu Fukuyama, a Nagasaki native, performed at a free concert at a newly opened facility in Nagasaki on Sunday.

The concert celebrated Monday’s grand opening of Nagasaki Stadium City and with approximately 25,000 people in attendance who were selected by lottery from among more than 530,000 people.

Masaharu Fukuyama’s fans crowd around the entrance of Nagasaki Stadium City in Nagasaki on Sunday.

Fans fill the stadium at Masaharu Fukuyama’s free concert in Nagasaki on Sunday.

Fukuyama called out to the audience, “I’ve come back to Nagasaki,” and began the show by performing his hit song “Hello.”

Organizers released colorful balloons over the venue. After finishing his songs, Fukuyama looked out over the stadium and said: “I can say Nagasaki was reborn. It feels like a new life has begun.”