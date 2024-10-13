Japan’s Expressways Congested on Middle Day of 3-day Weekend

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

East Nippon Expressway Company

Expressways are congested with travelers on Sunday, the middle day of a three-day weekend that runs through Monday in Japan.

According to the Japan Road Traffic Information Center, as of 10 a.m., traffic is congested for 33 kilometers on the northbound lanes of the Kanetsu Expressway, around the Higashimatsuyama Interchange.

It is congested for 15 kilometers around the Iwatsuki Interchange on the Tohoku Expressway, for 23 kilometers around the Ebina Service Area on the Tomei Expressway, and for 24 kilometers around the Fujino Parking Area on the Tomei Expressway. In all the cases, long lines have formed in the lanes heading away from Tokyo.