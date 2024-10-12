Japanese Atomic Bomb Survivors Organizations Face Critical Threat as Survivors Age

Japan News file photo

The Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima

Next August will mark 80 years since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. As hibakusha continue to age, survivors organizations across the country are facing a threat to their existence.

According to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, the number of people nationwide who hold Atomic Bomb Survivor’s Certificates stood at 106,825 as of the end of March this year. This is about 86,000 less than 10 years ago and the average age of holders is 85.58. There is a possibility that the figure will fall below 100,000 next year.

According to Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, survivors organizations in Nara, Tochigi and nine other prefectures have either disbanded or suspended activities. The Hokkaido atomic bomb survivors association will disband in March next year.

“With the threat of nuclear weapons being used increasing after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we cannot stop the hibakusha’s movement,” emphasized Sueichi Kido, the 84-year-old secretary general of Nihon Hidankyo.

“I hope that the second and third generation of hibakusha and supporters will take up the baton from aging hibakusha,” Kido added. “They should lead a movement that involves the whole nation and aims to achieve a world without nuclear weapons, which is hibakusha’s long-cherished wish.”