Man Found Bleeding to Death in Rice Field in Kyoto Pref.; Police Suspect Wild Deer Attack

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:59 JST, October 10, 2024

A 68-year-old man was found on the ground bleeding from his torso in a rice field in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, on Wednesday night and confirmed dead on the scene, police said.

The Kyoto prefectural police are investigating his death, but they suspect he was gored by a wild deer.

The man’s family joined police officers in looking for him on Wednesday evening and found him in the rice paddy at around 8:05 p.m. At the same time, they saw a deer run away from inside the paddy, the police said.

