Shinkansen Trains Featuring Disney Characters Begin Operating; Will Run on Tohoku-Hokkaido Line until June Next Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Tohoku-Hokkaido shinkansen train featuring characters from Frozen and other Disney properties is seen at Sendai Station on Thursday.

East Japan Railway Co. has begun running shinkansen trains advertising Fantasy Springs, a new area of the Tokyo DisneySea theme park.

The special trains, dubbed Magical Journey Shinkansen, started operating on Thursday and will run about three times a day on the Tohoku-Hokkaido line, connecting Tokyo with Shin-Hakodatehokuto stations, until about early June next year. They are adorned with images of characters from Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan and other Disney properties.