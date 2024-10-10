Home>Society>General News

Shinkansen Trains Featuring Disney Characters Begin Operating; Will Run on Tohoku-Hokkaido Line until June Next Year

A Tohoku-Hokkaido shinkansen train featuring characters from Frozen and other Disney properties is seen at Sendai Station on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:28 JST, October 10, 2024

East Japan Railway Co. has begun running shinkansen trains advertising Fantasy Springs, a new area of the Tokyo DisneySea theme park.

The special trains, dubbed Magical Journey Shinkansen, started operating on Thursday and will run about three times a day on the Tohoku-Hokkaido line, connecting Tokyo with Shin-Hakodatehokuto stations, until about early June next year. They are adorned with images of characters from Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan and other Disney properties.

