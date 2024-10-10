Home>Society>General News

Helicopter Believed to be U.S. Navy’s Makes Emergency Landing on Beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A helicopter believed to have made an emergency landing is seen on a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Pref., on Thursday.

13:04 JST, October 10, 2024

A helicopter made an emergency landing on a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Thursday morning.

The helicopter’s fuselage is emblazoned with the word “NAVY,” and the aircraft is believed to belong to the U.S. Navy. The city’s fire department has dispatched officials to collect information.

