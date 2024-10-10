Helicopter Believed to be U.S. Navy’s Makes Emergency Landing on Beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Pref.
13:04 JST, October 10, 2024
A helicopter made an emergency landing on a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Thursday morning.
The helicopter’s fuselage is emblazoned with the word “NAVY,” and the aircraft is believed to belong to the U.S. Navy. The city’s fire department has dispatched officials to collect information.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
Boy Stabbed Near Japanese School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Tension Builds in Japanese Community (Update 1)
-
Typhoon Pulasan to Approach Japan’s Nansei Islands after Wednesday
-
Photo of Shibuya’s Iconic Dog Hachiko Giving Paw Found; Picture Is One of Four Discovered in the Past Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days