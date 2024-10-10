More Than 500,000 Ceramic Coins Found in Kyoto; Such Coins Produced amid Metal Shortage during World War II

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A ceramic coin found in Kyoto

Japan Mint announced Wednesday that more than 500,000 ceramic coins, produced amid metal shortage during World War II, were found in a warehouse near one of its former mints in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto City.

The ceramic coins were not circulated because the war ended before they were released to the market. Such large number of ceramic coins have never been found before. The coins are all 1 sen, or a hundredth of ¥1.