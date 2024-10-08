Tokyo Pottery Plant Workers Hand Paint Serpentine-Shaped Clay Bells Ahead of Year of the Snake
16:20 JST, October 8, 2024
Workers hand paint snake-shaped dorei clay bells at the Musashino Jindaiji Gama pottery plant in Chofu, Tokyo. The plant reaches peak production of the about 5-centimeter-tall bells ahead of the new year. 2025 is the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac, and about 7,000 bells will be made as good luck charms. “I hope next year will be a ‘fruitful’ year for everyone as the kanji character for snake is also pronounced ‘mi,’ meaning ‘fruit,’” said Ryotaro Baba, the third-generation representative of the plant.
