Shizuoka, Yamanashi Governors Inspect Boring Survey for Linear Shinkansen Construction; Survey Proceeding Well

Yamanashi Gov. Kotaro Nagasaki, right, and Shizuoka Gov. Yasutomo Suzuki, second from right, inspect a boring survey conducted to check the spring water quality in Hayakawa, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Saturday.

HAYAKAWA, Yamanashi — The governors of Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures on Saturday inspected a boring survey underway in the Southern Alps Tunnel on the planned Linear Chuo Shinkansen maglev line in Hayakawa, Yamanashi Prefecture.

Former Shizuoka Gov. Heita Kawakatsu had not approved boring surveys in the Southern Alps Tunnel due to concerns over a risk of groundwater outflow, but the prefecture’s stance changed after Yasutomo Suzuki won the Shizuoka gubernatorial election in May.

In June, the Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectural governments and Central Japan Railway Co. agreed to proceed with boring surveys in the Yamanashi section of the tunnel in parallel with work aimed at estimating the amount of water flowing from the Shizuoka side into the Yamanashi side.

“I hope the residents of both prefectures will come to a better understanding of the situation starting today,” Yamanashi Gov. Kotaro Nagasaki said after the inspection.

The governors observed the survey inside a pilot tunnel set up to identify the geological conditions and were briefed by JR Tokai officials on the quantity and quality of water naturally overflowing from the excavated area.

According to the company, the amount of overflowing water was below the control level. If the amount of overflowing water exceeds the control level, the survey must be suspended.

In response, Suzuki said, “So far, there is nothing the residents of Shizuoka Prefecture should be worried about.”