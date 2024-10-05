Home>Society>General News

M3.4 Earthquake Hits Kumamoto Pref. in Western Japan; No Tsunami Expected


The Japan News

10:43 JST, October 5, 2024

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture in western Japan at 8:58 a.m. on Saturday. No tsunami is expected, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said that the temblor measured an intensity of 3 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in the cities of Kumamoto, Uto and Uki in Kumamoto Prefecture.

