Explosion at Park in Kita Ward, Tokyo; No Injuries Reported
20:27 JST, October 4, 2024
An explosion occurred at a park in Tokyo’s Kita Ward on Friday, according to police. No injuries were reported.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a witness reported that something a man put down exploded. Police officers rushed to the scene, where they found explosive remnants of an explosive.
The incident occurred in a residential area approximately 700 meters northwest of Higashi-jujo Station.
