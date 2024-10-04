Home>Society>General News

Explosion at Park in Kita Ward, Tokyo; No Injuries Reported

The Japan News
Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:27 JST, October 4, 2024

An explosion occurred at a park in Tokyo’s Kita Ward on Friday, according to police. No injuries were reported.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a witness reported that something a man put down exploded. Police officers rushed to the scene, where they found explosive remnants of an explosive.

The incident occurred in a residential area approximately 700 meters northwest of Higashi-jujo Station.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING