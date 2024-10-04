Train Derailed on Isumi Railway in Japan’s Chiba Pref.
12:48 JST, October 4, 2024
A two-car train on the Isumi Railway, which operates in Isumi, Chiba Prefecture, derailed and came to an emergency stop on Friday, according to the railway company. About 100 passengers were transported by replacement buses.
According to the company, at around 8:10 a.m. on Friday, a train driver reported that he had heard an unusual noise and made an emergency stop of the train between Kuniyoshi and Kazusanakagawa stations.
The company suspended operations on both lines as it responded to the situation.
