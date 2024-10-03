Typhoon Krathon Likely to Approach Japan’s Yaeyama in Okinawa Pref. from Thursday to Saturday

The Japan News

Typhoon Krathon, which moved northward over the sea south of Taiwan on Wednesday, is expected to reach Taiwan on Thursday. It is likely to get close to the Yaeyama region in Okinawa Prefecture Thursday through Saturday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency calls for residents to remain cautious of high waves, strong winds and mudslides.

Typhoon Krathon, known as Typhoon No.18 in Japan, was stationary as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Its central pressure was 950 hectopascals and its maximum instantaneous wind speed was 45 meters per second (162 kph).