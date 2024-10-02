New Runway Lights Meant to Boost Safety at Haneda Airport; Japan Govt Plans to Install, Expand System at 8 Airports Overall
16:32 JST, October 2, 2024
Following the fatal collision between a Japan Airlines jetliner and a Japan Coast Guard plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in January, construction began Wednesday on new runway status lights (RWSL) at the C5 taxiway near the accident site.
RWSL are red lights embedded in a runway and taxiway that illuminate to alert pilots when two aircraft are taking off and landing on the same runway, or when two aircraft might be entering a runway at the same time.
The system is already installed in parts of the New Chitose, Itami, Fukuoka, and Naha airports. Based on discussions at the committee of outside experts for accident countermeasures, the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry decided to install and expand the system at these and four other major airports: Narita, Haneda, Chubu and Kansai.
Wednesday’s work began just before 1 a.m., during the two-day period in which Runway C is closed at night each week. Workers dug out part of taxiway C5 to a depth of about 30 centimeters and installed three bases for the lights about 20 centimeters in diameter, as well as piping.
By 5:30 a.m., the area had been filled and repaved.
Approximately 1,500 lights are scheduled to be installed on runways A, B, C and taxiways at Haneda Airport. Operation of the RWSL is scheduled to begin on the C5 taxiway by March 2028.
The remaining seven airports will aim for full operation by the end of fiscal 2030.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
-
Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Boy Stabbed Near Japanese School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Tension Builds in Japanese Community (Update 1)
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll