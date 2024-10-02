Japan’s Yamanashi Pref. Mulls Raising Mt. Fuji Entry Fees for Climbers; Hopes to Reduce Tax Burden on Residents

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Mt. Fuji entry fee pay counter at the fifth station of the mountain

KOFU — Yamanashi Gov. Kotaro Nagasaki said Tuesday the prefecture is considering raising entry fees for Mt. Fuji hikers on its trails next summer in a bid to reduce the monetary burden on its residents.

Asked about the current entrance fee of ¥2,000 per person during a session of the prefectural assembly on Tuesday, Nagasaki said the charge will be reviewed. The possibility of an increase is being considered as the review reexamines future necessary expenses that take into consideration the sintroduction of mountain climbing restrictions and safety measures this year.

In order to reduce trail congestion, the prefecture introduced a climbing restriction for the first time this year. The prefecture set up a temporary gate at the Yoshida Trail’s fifth station on the Yamanashi Prefecture side. Climbers passing through the gate pay ¥2,000 per person.

The prefecture said it received about ¥360 million this summer thanks to entry fees and donations from climbers to help conserve the mountain, which led the prefectural tax burden being reduced by about ¥50 million.

In order to eliminate the remaining burden, the prefecture said it will discuss the appropriate entry fee based on the idea that hikers who enjoy the benefits from new safety measures and such should shoulder the monetary burden.

Since these necessary costs are higher on weekends when the mountain is more crowded, the prefecture will also consider setting different entry fee amounts for weekends and weekdays.

Shizuoka Prefecture has also said it will consider charging entry fees for Mt. Fuji climbers on its trails next summer, among other things.

“We will decide on next year’s entry fees while taking into account the opinions of the national government, Shizuoka Prefecture and local residents,” Nagasaki said.