2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Admission Tickets Approved as Furusato Nozei Tax System’s Return Gift
14:43 JST, October 2, 2024
Admission tickets to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo that will kick off in April will become return gifts from Osaka City for donors of the furusato nozei tax donation system, it has been learned.
Return gifts for the furusato nozei tax system are limited to local products that are “items produced and provided within the area of the local entity concerned” as stipulated in the criteria set by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.
In July, the Osaka city government applied to the ministry to approve the Expo’s tickets as return gifts, saying that they are local products because the Expo will be held on Yumeshima, a reclaimed island in the city. The application was approved by the ministry on Sept. 26.
The city government is considering making several types of tickets as its return gifts. They include the One-Day Ticket that allows one entry anytime during the Expo period and is available at ¥6,000 for adults when purchased as the Super Early Bird, and the Season Pass ticket that allows multiple entries through Oct. 3, which is 10 days before the Expo closes, and is available at ¥30,000 for adults.
The city government will discuss and finalize the details such as the amount of donations required to receive tickets as return gifts and when donors can apply for them.
