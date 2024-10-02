Home>Society>General News

All Flights To and From Southern Japan’s Miyazaki Airport Suspended Due to Sinkhole on Taxiway

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Miyazaki Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:59 JST, October 2, 2024

A sinkhole was discovered on the taxiway leading to the runway at Miyazaki Airport in Miyazaki at around 8 a.m. Wednesday. All flights to and from the airport have been suspended as a result, according to the Miyazaki Airport Office of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

