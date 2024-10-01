CEO, CAO of Institute of Science Tokyo Vow to Help Japanese Society Adapt Times; Executives Hope for Interdisciplinary Collaboration
17:53 JST, October 1, 2024
Executives of the newly opened Institute of Science Tokyo held a press conference on Tuesday at the university’s Ookayama Campus.
“Our former universities have merged to respond better to changes in society and to pave the way for a better future. We want to direct the power of science, which progresses rapidly, back toward society and make a university that transforms society,” said Naoto Ohtake, president and chief executive officer of the university and former professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology.
Yujiro Tanaka, president and chief academic officer of the new university and former president of Tokyo Medical and Dental University, said: “Innovations made through combining medical and dental studies with science and engineering studies are necessary to solve societal problems. By encouraging the circulation of knowledge from different academic fields, I hope researchers will uncover new value and contribute to society together.”
Institute of Science Tokyo Launches though Merger Between 2 Japanese Universities; Institute Aims to Integrate Medicine, Engineering
