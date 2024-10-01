Body Found Offshore Fukui Pref. May Be Girl Missing from Northern Noto Peninsula; Name Written on Clothing
15:53 JST, October 1, 2024
FUKUI — Fukui Coast Guard Station announced on Tuesday that it had found and retrieved the body of a woman in the Sea of Japan about 40 kilometers off the coast of Sakai, Fukui Prefecture.
The name “Kiso” is written on her clothing, and police believe that she may be Hanon Kiso, a 14-year-old junior high school student from Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, who has been missing since the record-breaking heavy rains that hit the northern part of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.
The coast guard is working with Ishikawa prefectural authorities to confirm her identity.
According to the coast guard, a fisherman found the body at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. The body was approximately 1 meter 50 centimeters in height and wearing a blackish jersey bottom and a sweatshirt.
The age, cause of death and time of death are unknown.
Grandmother Haunted by Panicked Call Waits for Missing 14-year-old Girl, After Heavy Rain in Noto Peninsula
