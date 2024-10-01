Giant Wild Boar Caught in Japan’s Tottori Pref.; 130-kilogram Boar to Provide 400 Servings of Meat
13:35 JST, October 1, 2024
TOTTORI — A giant male wild boar weighing 130 kilograms was captured on a mountain in Kofu, Tottori Prefecture. The boar measured 1.8 meters long with a 1.3-meter-girth and 400 servings of meat is expected to be harvested from it.
Boars typically weigh around 50 kilograms, and a 67-year-old hunter said, “It was so big that I thought it was a hippo.”
Five members of Okudaisen Gibier, a group that hunts deer and other game, caught the boar in a snare trap set on Saturday.
The meat will be aged in a refrigerator at a meat processing facility before being shipped. Another wild boar weighing over 200 kilograms was captured in 2022 on the same mountain.
“[The meat] is good for hot pots and other dishes,” said the group’s 75-year-old vice president.
