Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
11:56 JST, September 29, 2024
Two typhoons south of Japan are approaching the country as of Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Typhoon Jebi, also referred to as Typhoon No. 17, was moving north-northwest near the Ogasawara Islands on Sunday at 9 a.m. The typhoon is expected to pass east of Hachijojima Island and then east of Japan, possibly affecting eastern Japan around Tuesday.
Typhoon Krathon, or Tyhpoon No. 18, was east of the Philippines on Sunday at 6 a.m. and almost stationary. The cyclone will likely gain strength and pass south of the Okinawa region, heading toward Taiwan. There is a risk that it will approach the Okinawa region from Tuesday to Wednesday.
