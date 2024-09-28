Search for Missing Continues in Japan’s Noto Region of Ishikawa Pref. a Week After Record-Breaking Rains; At Least 10 Dead, Thousands Displaced

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Emergency personnel search for missing people in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

KANAZAWA — One week has passed since record-breaking rains hit the northern part of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.

So far, 10 deaths have been confirmed. One body was found in Wajima on Wednesday and prefectural police were investigating the link to the heavy rain. Two bodies were discovered on Saturday, one in Wajima and the other in Noto.

Several people remain missing or cannot be contacted, and searches continued from early morning on Saturday in various areas.

In the Futegawa area of Wajima, where the Tsukada River flooded and two people remain unreachable, the largest search effort to date began at 6 a.m. with approximately 530 personnel involved.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, 456 people were taking refuge across 27 evacuation centers in Wajima, Suzu and Noto, according to the prefectural government. Water supply continued to be cut off in 4,253 households across the three municipalities, and road were closed at 29 locations on 18 routes in the Noto region.