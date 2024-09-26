Large Sinkhole Emerges in Hiroshima; Causes Buildings to Lean, Road to Cave In

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers stand around a sinkhole that developed in Hiroshima City on Thursday morning.

A large sinkhole emerged in Hiroshima City on Thursday.

At around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, police received an emergency call reporting that a bulge had developed in part of a road in Nishi Ward in the city.

It is believed that an underground water pipe has burst and local authorities said that a section of the road has caved in, and several buildings in the area are leaning.

There were a number of people who became trapped in buildings, but the city fire department said that all of them were rescued.