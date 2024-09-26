Home>Society>General News

Large Sinkhole Emerges in Hiroshima; Causes Buildings to Lean, Road to Cave In

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police officers stand around a sinkhole that developed in Hiroshima City on Thursday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:36 JST, September 26, 2024

A large sinkhole emerged in Hiroshima City on Thursday.

The Japan News

At around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, police received an emergency call reporting that a bulge had developed in part of a road in Nishi Ward in the city.

It is believed that an underground water pipe has burst and local authorities said that a section of the road has caved in, and several buildings in the area are leaning.

There were a number of people who became trapped in buildings, but the city fire department said that all of them were rescued.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING