Large Sinkhole Emerges in Hiroshima; Causes Buildings to Lean, Road to Cave In
13:36 JST, September 26, 2024
A large sinkhole emerged in Hiroshima City on Thursday.
At around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, police received an emergency call reporting that a bulge had developed in part of a road in Nishi Ward in the city.
It is believed that an underground water pipe has burst and local authorities said that a section of the road has caved in, and several buildings in the area are leaning.
There were a number of people who became trapped in buildings, but the city fire department said that all of them were rescued.
