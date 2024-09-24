Tokyo Police Officials Hold Memorial for Police Dogs; Pray for Them to Rest in Peace
17:15 JST, September 24, 2024
Metropolitan Police Department officials prayed at a memorial service held for police dogs that contributed significantly to criminal investigations and missing persons searches.
Twenty-six officials of the Identification Division attended the memorial service held at a pet funeral home in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.
Seven police dogs that passed after July 2023 were offered prayers. One was a German shepherd that found the remains of a schoolgirl who had been missing since 2019 in the mountains of Doshi, Yamanashi Prefecture, in May 2022.
“These dogs were good companions and good partners for us police officers. We held a memorial service to say, ‘Thank you for all of your hard work,’” said one officer.
