Tsunami Observed at Hachijojima Island, Miyakejima Island; Waves Were the Result of a Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake (Update 1)
9:01 JST, September 24, 2024 (updated at 10:10 JST)
A fifty-centimeter-high tsunami was observed at Yaene, on Hachijojima Island, Tokyo, at 8:58 a.m. on Tuesday, and a 10-centimeter-high tsunami was observed at Ako and Tsubota, on Miyakejima Island, Tokyo, at 9:11 a.m.
The waves were caused by an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.9 that occurred near Torishima Island, in the Izu Islands, at around 8:14 a.m. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for Izu and Ogasawara Islands.
