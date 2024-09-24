Tsunami Observed at Hachijojima Island, Miyakejima Island; Waves Were the Result of a Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake (Update 1)

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for Izu and Ogasawara Islands (marked yellow).



A fifty-centimeter-high tsunami was observed at Yaene, on Hachijojima Island, Tokyo, at 8:58 a.m. on Tuesday, and a 10-centimeter-high tsunami was observed at Ako and Tsubota, on Miyakejima Island, Tokyo, at 9:11 a.m.

The waves were caused by an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.9 that occurred near Torishima Island, in the Izu Islands, at around 8:14 a.m. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for Izu and Ogasawara Islands.