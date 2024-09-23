Heavy Rain Leaves 7 Dead, 56 Communities Isolated in Noto Area; Temporary Housing Also Affected
17:46 JST, September 23, 2024
KANAZAWA — Seven people have died, two have been declared missing and 12 have been injured as search and rescue operations continued Monday in Ishikawa Prefecture’s Noto area following record-breaking rain.
Roads were cut off, preventing access to 56 communities. The rain has also affected temporary housing sites built for people affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, with 6 confirmed to be inundated, raising concerns about reconstruction efforts after the Jan. 1 quake, according to an announcement by the prefecture at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
