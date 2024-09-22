60 Passengers Briefly Stranded on Train in Kurobe Gorge; Mudslide Blocks Train Tunnel
15:43 JST, September 22, 2024
A mudslide possibly caused by heavy rain flowed into a tunnel of the Kurobe Gorge Railway, leaving 60 train passengers briefly stranded on Sunday.
According to the Kurobe Gorge Railway, the operator of the train, the 60 passengers got off the train and walked to the nearest station about 600 meters away. They were eventually able to return to a terminal station safely.
