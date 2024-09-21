Heavy Rain Emergency Warning Issued for Areas of Japan’s Noto Peninsula; Weather Agency Says High Possibility of Disaster
12:07 JST, September 21, 2024
The Japan Meteorological Agency on Saturday morning issued a heavy rain emergency warning for areas of the Noto Peninsular in Ishikawa Prefecture and calling for people to stay safe.
The agency’s warning, which covers the prefectural municipalities of Wajima, Suzu and Noto, said that there is imminent danger of a disaster that only occurs once in several decades.
