Home>Society>General News

Heavy Rain Emergency Warning Issued for Areas of Japan’s Noto Peninsula; Weather Agency Says High Possibility of Disaster

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People push a car by hand through flooded roads in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:07 JST, September 21, 2024

The Japan Meteorological Agency on Saturday morning issued a heavy rain emergency warning for areas of the Noto Peninsular in Ishikawa Prefecture and calling for people to stay safe.

The agency’s warning, which covers the prefectural municipalities of Wajima, Suzu and Noto, said that there is imminent danger of a disaster that only occurs once in several decades.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
National Route 249 is flooded in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Saturday.
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING