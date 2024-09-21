Yamagata Shinkansen to Suspend Services Between Yamagata and Shinjo Due to Heavy Rain; Interruptions May Last into Sunday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Yamagata Shinkansen bullet trains

The Yamagata Shinkansen will not operate between Yamagata and Shinjo stations on the inbound and outbound lines throughout Saturday due to heavy rain, according to East Japan Railway Co.’s Yamagata branch.

Heavy rain is expected to continue on Sunday, so there is a possibility of delays or cancellations on the same section of the line throughout the day, the company said.