Tohoku Shinkansen Train Service Suspended Between Tokyo, Shin-Aomori; Train Cars Decoupled in Northern Japan
10:13 JST, September 19, 2024
A Tohoku Shinkansen train stopped between Furukawa and Sendai stations at around 8:07 a.m. on Thursday after its carriages decoupled. The train is being inspected, and operations on the line between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori stations are suspended in both directions.
East Japan Railway Co. said there was no prospect of services resuming anytime soon.
