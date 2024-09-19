Tohoku Shinkansen Train Service Suspended Between Tokyo, Shin-Aomori; Train Cars Decoupled in Northern Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The gate for the Tohoku Shinkansen line at Tokyo Station is seen on Thursday morning.

A Tohoku Shinkansen train stopped between Furukawa and Sendai stations at around 8:07 a.m. on Thursday after its carriages decoupled. The train is being inspected, and operations on the line between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori stations are suspended in both directions.

East Japan Railway Co. said there was no prospect of services resuming anytime soon.