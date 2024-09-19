Home>Society>General News

Tohoku Shinkansen Train Service Suspended Between Tokyo, Shin-Aomori; Train Cars Decoupled in Northern Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The gate for the Tohoku Shinkansen line at Tokyo Station is seen on Thursday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:13 JST, September 19, 2024

A Tohoku Shinkansen train stopped between Furukawa and Sendai stations at around 8:07 a.m. on Thursday after its carriages decoupled. The train is being inspected, and operations on the line between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori stations are suspended in both directions.

East Japan Railway Co. said there was no prospect of services resuming anytime soon.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING