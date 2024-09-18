Home>Society>General News

Moonlight in Autumn: Tokyoites Watch the Harvest Moon as Lunar Autumn Reaches Its Midpoint

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:07 JST, September 18, 2024

People admire the harvest moon that lights up the night sky in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on Tuesday, which falls in the middle of autumn in the old lunar calendar this year. According to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the harvest moon this year did not fall on the same date as the full moon, which is set to appear on Wednesday.

